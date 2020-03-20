LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora was selected to the Associated Press All-American third team.

Nwora was the only player to rank among the ACC’s top ten in scoring (18.0 ppg, second in the ACC), rebounding (7.7, 8th), free throw percentage (.813, 4th), field goal percentage (.440, 8th) and three-pointers made per game (2.5, 2nd).

He scored in double figures in 27 games this season and on 67 occasions in his career. The 6-8 junior from Buffalo, N.Y., produced seven double-doubles this season and 16 in the last two years, second-best in the ACC.

Nwora was also selected as a member of the first team All-ACC. He joins former Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell has the only Cardinals to be selected to All-ACC first team honors.

Nwora joins Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga; Jared Butler, Baylor; Tre Jones, Duke; and Jalen Smith, Maryland as AP All American third team selections.

