Reports: UofL football coach Scott Satterfield interviewed for South Carolina job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a report from our sister station WLTX in Columbia, SC, Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield has interviewed with South Carolina for their head coach position.

WLTX confirmed that Satterfield had an interview with the Gamecocks' athletic director, Ray Tanner Friday.

WHAS11 reached out to UofL's athletic department to confirm the report.

Satterfield's name has been rumored to be a top pick for the SEC program's next head coach. South Carolina parted ways with their head coach Will Muschamp in mid November.

Last week, Satterfield released a statement via Twitter saying that while was flattered that his name was being mentioned, he was not seeking another position.

UofL athletic director, Vince Tyra, told WHAS11's Sports Director, Kent Spencer, that, "Scott Satterfield is happy at Louisville and has no plans to interview for the South Carolina job," the same day Satterfield released his statement.

UofL currently holds a 3-7 record and a 2-7 record in ACC play.

The Cardinals play their final game of the season against Wake Forest Dec. 19 at Cardinal stadium.

