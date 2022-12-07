University of Louisville finalizing deal with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

WHAS11's Kent Spencer has learned a deal is in the works to bring Jeff Brohm back to the University of Louisville as head coach at his alma mater.

ESPN's Chris Low reports that the deal would be in the $35 million range and would be for 6 years. The deal hasn't been officialized yet, but it's trending in that direction.

The job opened on Monday when coach Scott Satterfield left to take a job at the University of Cincinnati.

Brohm is a Louisville native who was a former Trinity High School and UofL star quarterback. In addition, he was a backup NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

He has been at Purdue University for the past 6 years and he most recently led the team to a Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers are coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2006-07.

According to Purdue Sports, Brohm boasts a career record of 58-39, a .598 winning percentage, with half of those wins coming at Purdue. He has led the college to an average of 419.8 yards per game and 27.6 points per game in his five seasons.

