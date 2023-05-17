UofL announces expansion of NIL program, launches Cards NIL exchange

The expansion will now include more ways for student athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, and allow space for them to connect with the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville athletics announced a new expansion of its Elevate NIL program on Wednesday.

It will now include more ways for student athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, and allow space for them to connect with the community.

UofL also announced an expanded partnership with Teamworks at the Elite level, which includes the implementation of INFLCR -- a tool that will "simplify and strengthen" the process through which student-athletes and businesses connect and work together.

“Our student-athletes have seen tremendous success monetizing their Name, Image and Likeness over the last two years, but we’re always looking for new ways to provide them with the tools they need to maximize their earning potential,” Josh Heird, UofL Director of Athletics, said.

The partnership also creates a new tool called Cards NIL Exchange.

It's a free student-athlete business registry custom-designed for approved businesses, collectives, donors, alumni and any other interested NIL entity to connect with UofL student-athletes.

Businesses or individuals that are interested can register now for the Cards NIL Exchange here.

