Louisville baseball to get indoor practice facility

Kroger Louisville Division has contributed a $3 million gift toward the construction of the facility which will adjoin Jim Patterson Stadium on campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new indoor practice facility is on the horizon for the University of Louisville’s baseball program.

“Kroger has made an amazing difference in the community, across campus, and by supporting our student athlete experience,” UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “We have a number of shared values that led us to today’s announcement of Kroger’s lead gift toward an indoor performance facility for our baseball team. With Ann Reed, Kroger has a visionary leader liken to Dan McDonnell who continues to lead the most successful baseball program in the country. I know this facility is part of Dan’s vision for our baseball program and Ann Reed and her management team were ready to support that vision and further enhance the partnership between our athletic department and Kroger.”

Head coach Dan McDonnell called the gift and the announcement “a great day for the Louisville baseball program.”

Officials said the gift will be paid out in $300,000 annual contributions for 10 years. The university is still seeking funds prior to breaking ground on the facility which is estimated to cost $12 million.

A construction timetable hasn’t been set, however, the facility will go behind the left field area next to the stadium. It’s expected to have about 28 to 35,000-square-feet, large enough to contain an entire field.

The practice facility will also have an artificial turf surface for use during inclement weather but it will also allow it to be a pitching lab.