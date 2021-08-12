University of Louisville Board modifies Tyra's employment agreement

Changes to Vince Tyra's contract comes after outlets reported Florida State and Tyra have a "mutual interest" in him taking their AD position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Board of Trustees announced changes to their employment agreement with Athletic Director Vince Tyra which could open the door for him to leave the university.

Previous reporting found Tyra is the top candidate for the athletic director position at Florida State University, but a clause in his contract kept him from accepting an AD position with other schools within the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

After three days of closed-door meetings, members of the board voted to remove the no-complete clause, as well as a requirement that Tyra provide 30 days' notice before choosing to terminate his contract. Board members said the decision was unanimous.

Tyra's future is still unclear - even though this decision allows him to leave whenever he wants now. He has not commented on any of these rumors or Wednesday's decision.

Tyra took over UofL’s athletic director job in 2018 after serving in an interim role for six months.

