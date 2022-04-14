Here's how you can help choose the University of Louisville's next athletic director

UofL wants to know what qualities Cardinal fans want in the university's next athletic director. Feedback will assist in choosing the right candidate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all Cardinal fans! The University of Louisville is seeking your input in the university's search for its next athletic director.

UofL's Athletic Director Search Planning Group is seeking the community's input and asking fans what qualities they want in the university's next athletic director.

The university's nationwide search has included conversations with stakeholders, engaging a specialty search firm and identifying an advisory group to the president.

UofL said its search has also included listening sessions with students, faculty, athletes, alumni and the entire Cardinal community.

Feedback from the survey will be shared with Interim University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez and the advisory board, and will help create a leadership statement and job description for the position.

Gonzalez said the search firm will be retained within the next few weeks. From then, the search for UofL's next athletic director should take three to five weeks.

The candidates will then go through structured interviews, background checks and the Advisory Group will advise Gonzalez, who will select the final candidate pending input from the university's Board of Trustees.

"We have committed to a thorough search conducted with integrity and diligence," Gonzalez said. "This process will help us secure an athletic director who will have the skills and experience necessary to lead our program now and in the future."

