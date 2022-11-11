Number one basketball player in class of 2023 signs on with Kentucky

"I have known DJ his entire life and I've always wanted to coach him," Coach John Calipari said. "Above all, he is a competitor."

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After months of speculation, DJ Wagner, named ESPN's number one basketball player in the class of 2023, is signing on to play with the University of Kentucky.

Wagner, the grandson of University of Louisville legend Milt Wagner, made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon.

His father played for John Calipari at Memphis and his brother is currently playing at Kentucky.

Wagner recently played an AAU event in Louisville over the summer.

Back then, he declined to talk with the media about where he considered committing to in the fall.

In a press release from the university, Wagner said Calipari was always straight forward and honest with him and that he would be with him until the wheels fall off the car either way.

"I have known DJ his entire life and I've always wanted to coach him," Calipari said. "Above all, he is a competitor. I love the spirit he'll bring to practice every day and I love that he wanted to be at Kentucky."

Wagner said he's coming to Kentucky to win and that's what comes first.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.