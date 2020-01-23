LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football is still months away, but University of Louisville fans got a preview of what’s to come as the school released its 2020 football schedule.

The season starts for the Cardinals on Sept. 3 with a home game against NC State. Last year UofL beat NC State in Raleigh 34-20.

UofL has a total of seven home games this season at Cardinal Stadium. The last game of the regular season will be the annual rivalry game against UK on Nov. 28. This year the Cards will take on the Wildcats at home, and they’re hoping to break a losing streak - the Cats have won the last two games.

Here is the full schedule:

Sept. 3: NC State @ Cardinal Stadium

Sept. 12: Clemson @ Clemson

Sept. 19: Murray State @ Cardinal Stadium

Sept. 26: Western Kentucky @ Cardinal Stadium

Oct. 3: Syracuse @ Syracuse

Oct. 10: Boston College @ Boston College

Oct. 24: Florida State @ Cardinal Stadium

Oct. 31: Virginia Tech @ Cardinal Stadium

Nov. 7: Virginia @ Virginia

Nov. 14: Wake Forest @ Cardinal Stadium

Nov. 21: Notre Dame @ Notre Dame

Nov. 28: Kentucky @ Cardinal Stadium

Fans who attend a home game at Cardinal Stadium this year will be welcomed with some new features. The university announced it was planning to make several changes to enhance the fan and game-day experience for the 2020 football season.

One of the upgrades includes a new “Fan Zone”, which will include a live music stage, beer garden, and food trucks. Better Wi-Fi and parking improvements are also part of the plan.

You can buy tickets for UofL’s 2020 football season online.

