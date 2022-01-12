University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to enter NFL draft

The QB made the announcement during a discussion with the account Blue Chips on Twitter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis will enter the NFL draft.

The QB made the announcement during an interview on Twitter Wednesday night with the account Blue Chips.

He's projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in April.

Despite being hampered by a toe and shoulder injury for much of the past season, Levis threw for 2,400 yards and 19 touchdowns. In addition, he had two rushing touchdowns.

Levis hasn't made a final decision on if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game or not, but says he'll decide soon.

