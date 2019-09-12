LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden announced Dec. 9 that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft forgoing his senior season.

The wide receiver turned quarterback made his announcement via Twitter this afternoon.

Bowden tallied 1,297 rushing yards and 1,303 receiving yards in his three year tenure with the Wildcats. Bowden finished third in the SEC in rushing years this season.

Kentucky (7-5) plays Virginia Tech (8-5) in the Belk Bowl Dec. 31.

