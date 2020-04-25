LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Kentucky Wildcats offensive weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th pick in the NFL Draft Friday.

Bowden Jr. won the 2019 Paul Hourning award for the most versatile player in college football.

The do-it-all junior returned punts, played wide-out, running back and even stepped in at quarterback for the Wildcats during his three-year stint.

Bowden Jr. tallied 1,297 rushing yards and 1,303 receiving yards in his three year tenure with the Wildcats. Bowden finished third in the SEC in rushing years in 2019.

He joins a Raiders team that is set to play its first season in Las Vegas. The Raiders went offense heavy with three of their first five picks being all wide receivers including Alabama star Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick.

Both UK fans and Raiders fans can expect Bowden Jr. to keep AFC West defensive coordinators scratching their heads. Whether he lines up in the slot, in the backfield or in shotgun he's a player to keep tabs on at all times.

The UK football Twitter account shared a video of the moment Bowden Jr. was drafted showing an emotional Bowden Jr. surrounded by family and the celebration that followed.

The final three rounds of the NFL Draft continue at Noon on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

