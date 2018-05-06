LEXINGTON, Ky. – C.M. Newton, former student-athlete and director of athletics at the University of Kentucky, passed away Monday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was 88.

"C.M. Newton is a giant in the history of the University of Kentucky, the Southeastern Conference and in the sport of basketball," said current UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. "As a student-athlete, he was a national champion basketball player and star baseball pitcher. He returned to his alma mater when he was needed most and provided stability, leadership and growth for UK Athletics for more than a decade. His coaching accomplishments and honors at Transylvania, Alabama and Vanderbilt speak for themselves.

"His contributions to the sport of basketball continue to this day. As chairman of the NCAA rules committee, he introduced the shot clock and the 3-point shot. For decades, he worked tirelessly to promote international basketball and was well-rewarded by his election to the Naismith Hall of Fame.

"Most of all is the impact he had on thousands of people as a coach, mentor and friend. He understood what it meant to be a servant-leader and will be dearly missed. Our condolences and best wishes go out to his wife, Nancy, his children Deborah, Tracy and Martin, and the family and friends."

A native of Rockwood, Tennessee, Charles Martin Newton grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His collegiate career began at Kentucky, where he was a basketball forward and baseball pitcher from 1948-51. He was a letterman on Coach Adolph Rupp's 1951 national champion basketball team and eventually went on to pitch in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees. However, upon the arrival of his two daughters, C.M. decided to retire from baseball.

Newton served as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force before going into coaching. He was head basketball coach at Transylvania, Alabama and Vanderbilt, winning more than 500 games and several championships while receiving numerous coach of the year honors.

Newton served as athletics director at UK from 1989-2000. His term as AD was marked by the addition of three sports – men's and women's soccer and softball – expansion of facilities and growth in revenues in response to the increasing financial pressures of college athletics.

Facility growth during Newton's term included expansion of the football stadium (now known as Kroger Field, with the playing surface named C.M. Newton Grounds in his honor), expansion of the baseball stadium, acquisition of a golf course, construction of the soccer/softball complex, a new tennis stadium and construction of the Nutter Field House. Newton developed athletics revenues from $11.6 million during his first year to $36 million in his final year.

Arriving at UK during a troubled time for the men's basketball team, Newton's hiring of Rick Pitino rejuvenated the program, eventually leading to a national championship in 1996 and then another NCAA title in 1998 under Orlando "Tubby" Smith. Newton's hiring of Smith and Bernadette Mattox marked the first two African-American head coaches for UK men's and women's basketball.

Despite the time demands of being an athletics director, Newton also made Kentucky prominent by his service on the national and international levels. He was a member of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee from 1992-99, and as chairman in 1998, had the pleasure of handing the national championship trophy to Smith. In 1998, a survey by the San Antonio Express-News proclaimed him "the most powerful man in college basketball."

Newton was president of USA Basketball from 1992-96, overseeing the creation of the original U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" of NBA players in 1992. He was chairman of the NCAA Basketball Officiating Committee from 1992-95 and was a member of the FIBA (international basketball) Central Board for many years.

Over the years, Newton became known as a pioneer of racial integration. In addition to the hiring of Smith and Mattox at UK, Newton also recruited the first African-American basketball players at Transylvania and Alabama.

Newton was chairman of the NCAA Basketball Rules Committee from 1979-85. It was during his term on the rules committee that the two most important rules changes of the modern era – the shot clock and the 3-point shot – came into existence.

Newton received numerous accolades over the years. In addition to being named SEC Coach of the Year in 1972, '76, '78, '88 and '89, and NACDA Athletic Director of the Year in 1999, Newton was given the Naismith Award by the Atlanta Tipoff Club for his contributions to basketball; the John Bunn Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game; and finally, was an inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

Newton is also a member of the National Association of College Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame, the College Basketball Hall of Fame, the (state of) Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, the Transylvania Athletics Hall of Fame, the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, the UK College of Education Hall of Fame and the Ft. Lauderdale Sports Hall of Fame.

Newton's first wife, Evelyn, passed away the same year he retired from UK. He married Nancy Watts and returned to Tuscaloosa in 2002. He continued to stay active as a basketball consultant for the SEC and other entities and he also helped coordinate the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) after it was acquired by the NCAA. Last year, he was the subject of an ESPN Films production, "Courage Matters: The C.M. Newton Story."

Politicians and sports figures have reacted to the passing of C.M. Newton.

Mitch McConnell:

“Today, the Commonwealth of Kentucky lost C.M. Newton, a Hall of Fame legend in college sports. As a player, coach, and administrator, C.M. was a trailblazer who helped integrate teams and develop the game of basketball we know today. His leadership at the University of Kentucky inspired a renewed sense of excitement that fans continue to enjoy throughout the Bluegrass State.

“With respect and dignity, my friend C.M. created a legacy of excellence that will carry on for years to come. Elaine and I join countless players, fans, and loved ones to remember C.M’s remarkable life and to send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Former UK Coach Tubby Smith:

We lost a wonderful person today in C.M. Newton. I want to first send out our dearest condolences to his wife, Nancy, his three children and all of their relatives. Coach Newton has been a mentor for me for a number of years and has guided my career from the first time I met him.

He has always encouraged me and other coaches to be involved with the NABC and help influence the game of basketball. He was a pioneer in a lot of areas, including having the courage to hire an African-American as coach at Kentucky and to recruit African-Americans at Alabama.

He was a man that didn’t see color and was a genuine, caring man that we’ll miss dearly and that we loved dearly.

Former UK great Rex Chapman:

It’s heartbreaking to learn of Coach Newton’s passing. Such a fine man.

Martin and the great big Newton family ... so many folks in Big Blue Nation are thinking of you this evening. Thanks for so much, Coach.

Former UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich:

“My deepest condolences go to the Newton family tonight. CM Newton was a giant in the collegiate athletic world. He treated my family and I wonderfully from the first day that I arrived in Louisville. Every individual who had the pleasure of knowing him will sure miss him and I will always remember the kindness and hospitality that he showed me over the years. I will miss him a great deal.”

