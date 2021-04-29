Washington fills need by drafting LB Jamin Davis at No. 19

Davis made 102 tackles in 10 games during his junior season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Washington stood pat with the 19th pick in the draft and filled a hole at linebacker by selecting Kentucky's Jamin Davis.

Davis made 102 tackles in 10 games during his junior season. That was the only college season Davis started.

Linebacker, offensive tackle and tight end were among the most pressing needs coach Ron Rivera's team needed to fill.

Washington resisted the temptation to trade up for one of the top five quarterbacks.

It cost Chicago a 2022 first-round pick to move up several spots for Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Rivera has a history of success drafting linebackers after Carolina took Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson during his time there.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.