LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Despite changes in SEC policy, UK fans won't be able to enjoy a beer in Kroger Field or Rupp Arena this season.

Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced the university will not sell alcohol at sporting events in the 2019-2020 school year.

In May, the SEC lifted its ban on alcohol sales in general areas of stadiums. That new policy went into effect on Aug. 1.

Barnhart said the school didn't want to change its fan environment.

“What we've tried to do is say in the overarching piece: We want people to feel that it's a family-friendly, safe place to come to watch sporting events where the focus is primarily on young people that play the games and keep the focus there,” Barnhart said.



Kentucky already sold alcohol in its premium luxury suites.