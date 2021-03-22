Kentucky women advance to 2nd round of NCAA tournament after win against Idaho State

The Wildcats didn't have the best start, but battled hard to win 71-63 on Sunday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece as No. 18 Kentucky ground out a 71-63 win over Idaho State in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The game wasn’t offensively pleasing until a wide-open fourth quarter. The Wildcats, the fourth seed in the River Walk Region, took an opening punch from the 13th-seeded Bengals and then battled back.

UK Head Coach Kyra Elzy said the team created scoring opportunities from its defense, stepping up the energy and intensity on that end of the floor.

Kyra Elzy thought UK's defensive intensity showed today: "And what dominating looked like was hustle plays, locked into the game plan, leaving your heart on the floor, playing your guts out. We didn't need to wait, we didn't need to save it. You had to sell out defensively." pic.twitter.com/EmhcbvGvcn — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 21, 2021

UK scored 31 bench points with three players scoring in double figures. The Bengals had 31 points through three quarters and 32 points in the fourth, outscoring Kentucky by eight.

The Wildcats face fifth-seeded Iowa in the second round on Tuesday.

