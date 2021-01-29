Kentucky men's basketball cancels Texas game due to positive COVID-19 test

The pause will result in the cancellation of Saturday's game against Texas.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky men's basketball program has halted all activities for 48 hours following a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the program.

UK's pause will result in the cancellation of Saturday's game against Texas, whose head coach Shaka Smart announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 25.

"Our game vs. @TexasMBB set for tomorrow has been canceled," the team announced on Twitter. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our No. 1 priority."

This is the first cancellation of the season for UK. Previously scheduled games against Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in those programs, though make-up dates have not been announced.

Louisville's men's and women's teams have had to pause team activities for positive COVID-19 tests earlier in the season.

Kentucky is scheduled to play No. 12 Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 2.

