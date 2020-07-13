Three people involved in UK athletics test positive for coronavirus

The school announced that more than 200 athletes and staff members were tested for COVID-19.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three members of the University of Kentucky athletic community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the school Monday.

The school did not say if the people who tested positive were athletes or staff members. According to UK's announcement, 41 athletes and 21 staff members from the men's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer teams were tested for COVID-19. Three tests came back positive.

UK also said 108 football players and 58 staff members from the football team were tested. All of those tests were negative, according to the school.

The University of Kentucky resumed student-athlete activities in June and has been following a phased approach to reintroducing sports on campus. All members of the athletic community were required to undergo screenings before activities could resume. According to UK Athletics, they are following recommendations from the SEC and university, and they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

The school did not say if the positive cases would affect any scheduled practices for the affected teams.

Last week, the University of Louisville announced a temporary suspension of all men's basketball activities for two weeks after members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

