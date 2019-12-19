LAS VEGAS — Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a rousing comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 upset.

The Wildcats used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes back ahead with his basket. Kentucky got off three more shots, including two in the final 11 seconds, but none connected. Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds.

Both Gach contributed 14 points and six rebounds, and Rylan Jones had 12 points for the Utes.

This is the second time UK has lost to an unranked team. They lost to Evansville in November. The next game for the Wildcats is against Ohio State on December 21.

