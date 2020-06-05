LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wake Forest junior Olivier Sarr announced via Twitter that he will transfer to play at the University of Kentucky.

Sarr, a 7-foot center, was arguably the top transfer candidate heading into this spring fielding offers from Duke, Gonzaga and Florida State.

The junior, who will need a waiver from the NCAA to play next season, was the second leading scorer on a 13-18 Wake Forest team. He averaged 13.7 points per game and a team high nine rebounds per game.

Sarr made the announcement of his intent to transfer after Wake Forest coach Danny Manning was fired after six seasons and one trip to the NCAA tournament.

Wake hired East Tennessee State's Steve Forbes following Manning's departure.

In the announcement, Sarr said, "I have decided to finish my career at the University of Kentucky and take on this challenge. I want to thank everyone for their kindness and respect in coming to this decision. I will always be a fan of Wake Forest. BBN, I can't wait to get started."

Depending on if Sarr can play immediately, the Wildcats get some much needed depth having to replace the team's starting five and eight of their nine players with the most minutes played.

