Kentucky's Jackson to enter NBA draft, but not hire an agent

He is Kentucky’s first player to announce to enter the draft, but there currently is no deadline for a decision.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson says he will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated but not hire an agent, leaving the door open to return to school.

The 6-foot-10 freshman averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and blocked 65 shots this season to help the Wildcats rank third nationally at 5.9 through Sunday.

Dates for the draft, combine and NCAA eligibility deadline have not been set due to NBA and NCAA schedules restructured because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

