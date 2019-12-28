LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Men’s basketball team has not lost a game at home to the University of Louisville in 12 years, and tonight they continued that streak. The Cats beat the Cards 78-70.

In the last two matchups, Kentucky has beaten Louisville by double digits, but this was a closer game.

At the end of the second half, Kentucky and Louisville tied at 61. The Cats went on to win in overtime.

Check back for updates to this story.

