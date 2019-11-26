LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville will unveil a new banner in the KFC Yum! Center recognizing its three NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player honorees at halftime of its Dec. 3 men’s basketball game against Michigan at 7:30 p.m.

Former Cardinal greats Darrell Griffith (1980), Pervis Ellison (1986) and Luke Hancock (2013) will have their names celebrated on a new banner to be hung in the southeast rafters at the KFC Yum! Center where additional individual honors are displayed. Griffith and Ellison both already have their numbers retired at U of L.

“Our legacy of championship basketball includes many great teams and individual players,” said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics. “This is an opportunity for the university to permanently recognize, and show our appreciation for, the achievements of three former greats who pushed themselves and their team to the highest level of play. Our fans and their teams will never forget their success nor their teams’ success.”

Griffith and Hancock will be in attendance for the unveiling and will speak at halftime.

Each of the three players were honored as the MOP of their respective Final Fours. U of L won the NCAA championship each of those years, however, the 2013 championship has since been vacated. In addition to the ruling by the NCAA to vacate the championship, Hancock's Final Four MOP was wiped from the record book.

In September this year, Hancock's Final Four MOP was restored by the NCAA following a lawsuit presented by former players of that 2013 championship team.

