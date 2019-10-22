The University of Louisville men's basketball team is offering a new six-game ticket plan this season for fans.

For the six-game package, fans can choose any of three non-conference games with any three ACC home games. Prices are $450 for lower level seats, $360 for the upper level mezzanine and $198 for the remaining upper level seats that are available.

The ticket groups may be purchased through "My Cardinal Account" or by accessing the mini plan ticket information page online.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the U of L Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In addition to the six-game plan, full season ticket packages for UofL Basketball remain available and guarantee access to all 19 home games at the KFC Yum! Center.

Visit www.GoCards.com/mbbtickets for more information.

