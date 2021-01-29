Former Central football coach hospitalized in COVID-19 battle

Ty Scroggins was moved to UK Hospital so he could receive a different treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Central football coach Ty Scroggins has been transferred to a Lexington hospital as he battles COVID-19.

Scroggins won five state championships with the Yellow Jackets before stepping down after the 2016 season. Most recently, Scroggins was an assistant at DeSales High School, where he son Jayden was the quarterback.

WHAS11 spoke to Scroggins about working with his son during the 2020 season, with Scroggins saying he's most proud of the leader Jayden has become.

"Being able to see your son just develop as a football player, develop as a young man, grow up from a little kid from no hair on his face, now he's got a full beard, it's been a joy for me to watch," Scroggins said.

In addition to his work on the field, Scroggins created the Kentucky Minority Coaches Association earlier in the year.

Scroggins was moved to UK Hospital so he could receive different treatment as he continues to fight against the deadly virus.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.