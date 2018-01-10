NEW YORK (AP) - What some call the sleazy side of college basketball recruiting will be on display at a criminal trial starting Monday in New York.

The trial features an aspiring sports agent, an Amateur Athletic Union coach and an Adidas executive. They've pleaded not guilty and their lawyers say the charges are a stretch.

RELATED: FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on charges of fraud

Other defendants, including former assistant coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State, face separate trials.

Prosecutors say the Manhattan federal court trial will expose "the dark underbelly of college basketball."

The corruption scandal already has brought down a coaching legend, Rick Pitino of Louisville. It also embarrassed sportswear giant Adidas and showed how high school players were pawns for profiteers violating NCAA regulations.

MORE: Embattled Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino says he is 'done with coaching'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.