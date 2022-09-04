IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis declares for 2022 NBA draft

Jackson-Davis, a Greenwood native and former Center Grove High School star, tweeted the news along with a thank you to all of Hoosier Nation.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis, the leading scorer on Indiana University's men's basketball team, announced Saturday that he's declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The IU forward said he's leaving the door open for a potential return if he doesn't go pro.

His full statement, which he posted across his social media platforms, said:

"These last years at IU have been a blessing and I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride.

I would not be where I am today without so many people. I would like to thank my family and my coaches who have supported me through the years. To my teammates, I'm thankful to have bonds that go beyond the court, and a big thanks to fans that packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall every week.

I am ready to continue this journey, and after long consideration and prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while also maintaining my eligibility."

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring during the team's first-round tournament loss to St. Mary's.

Last season he averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game. He was also Mr. Basketball in 2019.

This is the first time Jackson-Davis, who's a sophomore at IU, has declared for the draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Sunday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m.