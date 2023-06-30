Suspended horse trainer allowed to race again at Churchill Downs properties after necropsy results released

The trainer had been suspended after two of his horses died at Churchill Downs ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month after a trainer was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs, the racetrack says he is allowed to race once again.

Saffie Joseph Jr. was banned from racing horses at all Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) properties in May after two of his horses were euthanized days before the 149th Kentucky Derby.

The two horses that died at the world-renowned track were Parents Pride and Chasing Artie. His suspension was indefinite pending a necropsy of both horses, which have since been released.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission found nothing suspicious about either horse's death that would have caused concern prior to their race.

“We remain deeply concerned about the condition of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie that led to their sudden death,” said Bill Mudd, president and chief operating officer of CDI. “However, given the details available to us as a result of the KHRC investigation, there is no basis to continue Joseph’s suspension.”

Joseph will now be able to enter horses in races and can apply for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks.

Horse racing officials continue to investigate the deaths of 12 horses at Churchill Downs in recent months. So far, no pattern in their deaths has been determined.

Churchill Downs has paused racing at its track and moved future Spring Meet races to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

