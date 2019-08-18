MEDINAH, Ill. — Justin Thomas had more stress than he needed Sunday before regaining control with four birdies on the back nine at Medinah to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale.

Thomas closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay, who shot 65 and will be the No. 2 seed.

Thomas started with a six-shot lead and still led by that margin through seven holes. Three holes later, Cantlay narrowed the lead to two shots with eight to play. Thomas answered with three birdies on the next five holes, and Cantlay couldn't keep up.

The top 30 advance to the Tour Championship. Masters champion Tiger Woods will not be among them to defend his title at East Lake.