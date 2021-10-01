Thomas apologizes for homophobic slur at golf torunament

The Louisville native says he was embarrassed and promised to do better. He is likely to be fined, although the PGA Tour does not disclosed conduct penalties.

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas is apologizing for uttering a homophobic slur after missing a short putt in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas says it was inexcusable and apologized. He says he was embarrassed and promised to do better. He is likely to be fined, although the PGA Tour does not disclosed conduct penalties.

A year ago, Scott Piercy lost two endorsements for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is opening gay.

Patrick Reed also had to apologize for a homophobic slur in Shanghai after missing a putt in 2014.

