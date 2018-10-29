SAN ANTONIO — 25 years after they retrieved a Babe Ruth-signed baseball from the Beast, one of Hollywood’s most famous ballclubs reunited at a different sports venue in San Antonio this weekend.

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed cast members from the baseball classic “The Sandlot” as they took on the LA Lakers Saturday night. Ham (Patrick Renna), Squints (Chauncey Leopardi), Smalls (Tom Guiry) and others from the ragtag group of friends reunited in town for Alamo City Comic Con, and took a break that day to catch the NBA action.

The team even highlighted the actors during the game, and shared the clip on social media. Whatever their sports allegiances, fans at the Spurs game are sure to remember the moment for-ev-errr.

