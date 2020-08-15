x
Serena Williams loses Kentucky Top Seed Open match to player ranked 116th

Serena Williams lost to Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Serena Williams has been beaten by an opponent ranked outside the top 100 for the first time in eight years. Williams lost to Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) at the Top Seed Open.

Rogers is No. 116 and picked up only her third career victory over a top-10 opponent. Rogers reached her first WTA semifinal since 2016. 

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles and last lost to someone so low in the rankings against No. 111.

Shelby Rogers reaches for a shot during action in her WTA tennis tournament match against Serena Williams in Nicholasville, Ky., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Virginie Razzano at the 2012 French Open. 16-year-old Coco Gauff reached her second WTA semifinal by coming back to beat No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur.

PHOTOS | Serena Williams at Kentucky Top Seed Open

Serendipities Williams arrives at center court wearing a mask before the start of her match against Shelby Rogers at the WTA tennis tournament in Nicholasville, Ky., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

