Serena Williams loses Kentucky Top Seed Open match to player ranked 116th

Serena Williams lost to Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Serena Williams has been beaten by an opponent ranked outside the top 100 for the first time in eight years. Williams lost to Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) at the Top Seed Open.

Rogers is No. 116 and picked up only her third career victory over a top-10 opponent. Rogers reached her first WTA semifinal since 2016.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles and last lost to someone so low in the rankings against No. 111.

Virginie Razzano at the 2012 French Open. 16-year-old Coco Gauff reached her second WTA semifinal by coming back to beat No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur.

PHOTOS | Serena Williams at Kentucky Top Seed Open 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.