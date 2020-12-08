x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

tennis

Serena and Venus win, now Williams sisters play each other in Kentucky Top Seed Open

It will be the 31st time they play each other in a match and for both it figures to be emotionally and physically challenging.

Serena Williams won a tough match in her comeback following a six-month layoff, rallying to beat unseeded American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Top Seed Open. 

The 23-time Grand Slam champion labored to avoid her 14th loss to an opponent ranked outside the top 50. 

Venus Williams had a much easier time against Victoria Azarenka. Now the Williams sisters will meet in the second round. 

RELATED: Serena Williams to return to action in Kentucky's Top Seed Open in August

It will be the 31st time they play each other in a match and for both it figures to be emotionally and physically challenging.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.