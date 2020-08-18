x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Tennis

Jennifer Brady wins Kentucky Top Open Seed, her first tour title

It was the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemi

Jennifer Brady has won her first WTA title by beating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Top Seed Open in Kentucky.

It was the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. There were no spectators allowed. 

Brady is a 25-year-old American based in Florida who began the week ranked 49th.

She did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament in Lexington. It was a perfect way to prepare for the U.S. 

Credit: AP
Jennifer Brady celebrates after defeating Jil Belen Teichmann in the WTA tennis tournament championship match in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Open, which begins Aug. 31 in New York. Teichmann is a 23-year-old from Switzerland who has won two tour titles, both on clay. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 