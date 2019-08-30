NEW YORK — Coco Gauff has become the youngest player to reach the U.S. Open's third round since 1996 — and set up a showdown against No. 1 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Gauff, a 15-year-old from Florida, edged Timea Babos of Hungary 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 by breaking in the last game of the nearly 2½-hour match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

RELATED: Coco's comeback: Gauff erases deficits to win US Open debut

The partisan crowd backed Gauff loudly, chanting "Let's go, Coco!" during the final changeover.

She is putting together another captivating run, just like she did on the way to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month in her Grand Slam debut.

Gauff vs. Osaka is scheduled for Saturday.

