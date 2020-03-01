JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a span of 30 seconds, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.

The Volunteers closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016.

Indiana's Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining.

Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.

