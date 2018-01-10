PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Ken Tanigawa made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach to win the Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Making his 18th Champions start after earning his tour card at Q-school, the 50-year-old Tanigawa closed with an even-par-72 to beat Kirk Triplett and Marco Dawson by a stroke.

Tanigawa finished at 10-under 205, also making a long eagle putt on his final hole Saturday at Poppy Hills to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. The former UCLA player went through Q-school as a re-instated amateur and turned professional again at the start of the season.

Triplett had a 70. He birdied the 18th after bogeying 16 and 17.

Dawson saved par on 18 for a 71.

The professional players were paired with juniors from The First Tee program.

