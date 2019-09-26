LEXINGTON, Ky. — One student is interested in lacrosse and field hockey, while another is interested in a triathlon team – three sports the University of Kentucky doesn't offer.

A class-action lawsuit filed on September 25 claims the university is discriminating against women, saying it is violating Title IX. Title IX is a federal law that states gender involvement in athletics needs to reflect enrollment.

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Women currently make up 55% of the student body at UK; however, only 41% of the athletes on campus are women. Currently, UK offers 10 varsity sports for men, and 11 varsity sports for women. To provide a little context, Kentucky has 109 men listed on the roster for football.

The students want the court to make UK expand their athletics department to accommodate more female athletes. They also want more financial assistance for female athletes and payment for their legal fees.

In a statement to WHAS11, the University of Kentucky says they disagree with the lawsuit and they fully cooperate with Title IX.

"As a campus community, we care deeply about Title IX and its regulations concerning participation in these issues. With 22 sports, UK has the broadest based athletics program in the Southeastern Conference,” said Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for the University of Kentucky.

"Based on our surveys of our students, the current sports offerings fully accommodate the interests and abilities of our undergraduate students."

MORE SPORTS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.