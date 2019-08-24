MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - The U.S. men's basketball team has lost for the first time in nearly 13 years, falling to Australia 98-94 in a pre-World Cup exhibition game on Saturday.

Patty Mills scored 30 points for Australia, which rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half. Kemba Walker scored 22 points for the U.S., and Harrison Barnes scored 20.

It was the first loss for the U.S. in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 world championship semifinals against Greece. The Americans won the bronze medal game of that tournament, and then were unbeaten through the cycles for the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

Add all that up, and it was a 78-game winning streak for the U.S. - the longest in program history.