St. Louis, a town without an NFL team, could end up stealing the show at the NFL's centennial celebration in Canton in late September.

There are five individuals with St. Louis ties with a chance to find themselves enshrined in the halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Now, it's pretty unlikely we'll see all five go in this year, but it's a decent bet we'll see at least two or three.

Let's take a look at who might be getting the call.

Isaac Bruce

The "Reverend" is a Hall of Fame finalist for the fourth time, and this might finally be the year he makes the leap to Canton.

Bruce played 14 years for the Rams (13 in St. Louis), and racked up 91 career touchdowns and 15,208 yards receiving.

He won a Super Bowl with the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams in the 1999-2000 season, catching the game-winning touchdown from Kurt Warner.

Bruce has still been involved in the St. Louis community through his foundation after his retirement.

Torry Holt

Bruce's wide receiver counterpart in St. Louis, Torry Holt earned his nickname of "Big Game".

Holt played 10 years in St. Louis, catching 74 touchdowns and totaling 12660 yards receiving. Holt has the most yards of any player in their first five years in the league.

Holt is a seven-time pro bowler and Super Bowl champion with the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams.

2020 is Holt's first time as a finalist.

Five players from the "Modern-Era" ballot will be selected to this year's class. Other notables besides Bruce and Holt include Reggie Wayne, Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, John Lynch, Richard Seymour and Zach Thomas.

Dick Vermeil

Coach Dick Vermeil is among eight coaches up for two spots in the 2020 hall of fame class.

Vermeil was the leader of that 1999-2000 St. Louis Super Bowl team, and also took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 1980.

He faces some stiff competition on the coaches ballot, with names like Jimmy Johnson, Bill Cowher and Mike Holmgren also on the list.

Don Coryell

The late Don Coryell was the head coach of the St. Louis football Cardinals from 1973-1977. He won two division title with "Big Red" in 1974 and 1975.

His "Air Coryell" style of offense is one of the most famous in NFL history.

Coryell also coached the San Diego Chargers after leaving St. Louis, and is the first coach in history to win more than 100 games at the collegiate and professional level.

Coryell passed away in 2010.

Steve Atwater

The only St. Louis native on the list, Steve Atwater is a finalist for the hall of fame for the third time.

Atwater attended Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, and had an 11-year career with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

A safety, Atwater won two Super Bowls in Denver, was an eight-time pro bowler and racked up 24 interceptions in his career.

Seeing all five of these guys in Canton this year is probably a long shot, but who knows?

A town without a team might just make the biggest splash of all during the NFL's centennial celebration.