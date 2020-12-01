BALTIMORE — Many fans of the Ravens could be pointing to the Drake sports curse, which has plagued other teams that the rapper pulls for, after Baltimore's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Drake wished Jackson a happy birthday. And, both the men are pretty close, which Jackson has spoken about.

Jackson said in a press conference earlier this week that many people probably didn't know how close the two are.

Drake, who is from Canada, is an avid sports fan, who pulls a lot for the Toronto Raptors. Until Toronto's win on the back of its star player Kawhi Lenard, many said that he was the cause of multiple playoff losses, in jest, that the Raptors had experienced.

The Ravens turned the ball over three times against the Titans, with Jackson himself throwing two interceptions.

The Ravens finish the 2019 season at 14-3 overall. This is the second straight playoff loss for Baltimore and its young quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Below are some reactions to the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson's alleged Drake curse. Laugh and view at your own expense.

