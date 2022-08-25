Special Olympics State Golf Tournament returns to local course

More than 65 Special Olympic golfers and Unified Partners will be at the Quail Chase Golf Course on Aug. 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Special Olympics State Golf Tournament will return to the Quail Chase Golf Course for the fourth year in a row.

More than 65 Special Olympic golfers and Unified Partners will participate in the tournament on Aug. 28.

The tournament includes three different competitions: the skills competition, the unified team competition and the individual stroke play competition.

The skills competition is an entry-level event that involves golfers hitting five shots each from six different stations with points awarded for accuracy and distance.

The unified team competition involves Special Olympic athletes teaming with a non-disabled partner in an alternate-shot format competition.

Individual stroke play is for more advanced Special Olympic golfers who play their own ball throughout the nine holes.

Among those competing in the tournament are Wake Mullins, of Lexington, and Bryan and Kevin Cheely, of Glasgow.

Mullins was recently nominated to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games next year in Berlin, Germany, along with his stepfather and Unified partner Dennis Gaines. The pair won a silver medal in their flight at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June. Mullins will compete in individual stroke play at the tournament.

Bryan and his brother and Unified partner Kevin also won a silver medal in their flight at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

For more information, visit the Special Olympics Kentucky website.

