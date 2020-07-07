Southern Indiana youth football league cancels season

The call to cancel comes as safety concerns continue amid the pandemic

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hoosier Hills Youth Football League has cancelled its 2020 season. The call impacts hundreds of kids throughout multiple counties in southern Indiana.

An announcement from Hoosier Hills Youth Football League was posted to Facebook saying:

"After much discussion and thought, the Hoosier Hills Youth Football League, which includes members from Jeffersonville, New Albany, Charlestown, Silver Creek, Scottsburg, Jennings County, and South Decatur has decided to cancel the 2020 youth football league season. Safety of our players is always our number one priority and due to the current COVID-19 pandemic we cannot guarantee the safety of all involved in our league this season. We understand that some may be frustrated and upset with this decision but we assure you that our league puts an emphasis on safety first. We look forward to being stronger after this challenging time and are eager for an exciting 2021 season. Best wishes and health to everyone as we continue to work through these unprecedented times."

Silver Creek Youth Football League President Michael McVoy said it was a decision that didn't come lightly.

"I hate it," he said. "It was one of the toughest decisions, but it was the most responsible decision I could make."

He said the decision came after months of discussion and talks with the local health department.

"We just couldn't put those hundred kids traveling from community to community playing tackle football," said McVoy.

McVoy said for Silver Creek's youth league, parent concerns had already brought participation numbers down and fundraising numbers were struggling too.

"It's hard to go out and ask businesses that are struggling right now, the usual mom and pops that are so good to us, to go ask them for 500 bucks to play this game," he said.

As a parent himself, McVoy said he knows the call is hard on those who participate in the game.

"It's crushing for the kids," he said, adding that his final decision was focused on safety. "I have to be able to protect their families, them and other people in the community and that outweighs the decision to just play the game."

The Silver Creek Youth Football League is issuing refunds to parents who already registered for the 2020 season.

"We're going to find ways to keep the kids involved throughout the year and come back next year bigger and better and have a special season for the kids. That's always the goal," said McVoy.

