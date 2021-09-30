Racing Louisville FC game scheduled for Friday postponed

Games across the country have been canceled in light of sexual assault allegations made against a former coach in the NWSL.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Racing Louisville FC game against Gotham FC scheduled for Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium has been postponed. Other National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) games set for this weekend have also been canceled.

The games were canceled in light of sexual assault allegations made against Paul Riley, the former head coach of North Carolina Courage. Riley was fired Thursday after The Athletic published a report detailing allegations of misconduct made against him by multiple players.

"We commend the bravery of those who have shared their stories to help eradicate this reprehensible behavior in the league," Racing Louisville President Brad Estates said in a statement.

Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be honored on a rescheduled date, which will be announced later. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date will be able to receive an account credit toward another Racing game this season or in 2022.

