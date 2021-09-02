'I'll plead the Fifth': Racing Louisville FC's James O'Connor talks Christy Holly firing

Racing Louisville FC terminated Christy Holly's contract for cause before its inaugural season ended.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC terminated its first head coach before the end of its inaugural season just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In its announcement, Racing said Christy Holly's contract was terminated for cause. Still, even the man who brought the Women's Cup to Louisville in August said he was floored by the late-night action.

James O'Connor, former Louisville City FC coach and current Racing executive vice president of development, said Thursday he would like to say why the team fired Holly, but he cannot.

O'Connor was asked if Holly did anything illegal, to which he said "I'll plead the Fifth."

"I don't know whether I would say illegal...that's a subjective viewpoint if you'd like, depending on who's asking and different people," O'Connor said. "I'll plead the Fifth...I'll take the attorney line on that."

O'Connor later said if an organization fires a coach for cause, there is a reason and that reason has nothing to do with on-field performance. He added Holly's firing was not weeks in the making, saying it all happened Tuesday.

Racing players were on the field Thursday with interim coach Mario Sanchez. Sanchez has been in charge of the club's youth academy system, and will serve as coach until a permanent hire is made.

"The biggest asset I have, I've been here every day," Sanchez said. "It's not I came from the 5, 6-year-olds and out of the blue I'm thrown into this. This facility has allowed me...interaction with the staff and players, watching training."

When asked if she would ever play for Holly again, goalkeeper Michelle Betos said she doesn't know if that situation would ever come up but has not given it much thought.

Currently ninth in the NWSL, Racing is back in action Saturday at OL Reign.

