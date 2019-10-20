LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC and the National Women's Soccer League have come to terms for an expansion team in 2021, The Athletic has reported.

The professional women's soccer team will join the two-time USL Champions at Lynn Family Stadium, becoming the only first-division professional team in the city.

Insider Louisville first reported in March 2019 that Lou City co-owner Mike Mountjoy had said NWSL President Amanda Duffy had talked to local officials about a team playing in the new Butchertown stadium in 2020, but Mountjoy told the Courier-Journal the club was not sure it could move so quickly.

The Athletic said the NWSL is expected to make a formal announcement in Louisville this week.

