'I want to create history with Racing Louisville' | Nadia Nadim signs with Racing Louisville FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from Racing Louisville FC, the club has signed forward Nadia Nadim. The 33-year-old comes by of Paris Saint-Germain, who just clinched its first Division 1 Féminine title last week.

“We are delighted to have Nadia in our club and city,” Racing’s head coach Christy Holly said. “We feel that being able to secure an iconic, world-class player is a strong statement of our intent moving forward. Nadia has had a tremendous amount of success throughout her career, and we are excited to tap into those experiences as we build our club.”

Nadim previously played in the NWSL with Portland Thorns FC and played for England's Manchester City. She is also reuniting with coach Holly. The two previously worked together while Nadim played for Sky Blue FC when Holly was an assistant coach with the club.

"I’m looking forward to returning to the NWSL to be a part of Racing Louisville FC,” Nadim said. “Everyone who knows me understands that I will give blood sweat and tears for that lavender jersey. I want to create history with Racing Louisville, and I can’t wait to get started."

She recently scored 10 goals and tallied 4 assists this year while helping PSG clinch its first league title. The 33-year-old spent 2 seasons there.



Lethal from the penalty spot, Nadim will wear No. 10 for Racing. She is expected to come in and be a leader on an especially young Racing squad.

Along with her recent success with PSG, she was voted Denmark’s Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017. Nadim also plays for Denmark's International team.

Away from the pitch, Nadim is one semester from graduation at Aarhus University. She plans to complete her education in order to become Dr. Nadim, specializing in reconstructive surgery.

