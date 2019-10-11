LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC is going to its third-straight USL championship after beating Indy Eleven in the Eastern Conference Final November 9.

Indy Eleven scored midway through the second half, holding a 1-goal lead until Antoine Hoppenot's goal during stoppage time sent the game to extra time.

Magnus Rasmussen then gave Louisville the advantage with his 16th goal of the season four minutes into extra time. Luke Spencer's penalty kick added to the lead, with LouCity eventually winning 3-1.

LouCity will host Real Monarchs SLC in the USL Championship at Lynn Stadium Sunday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Tickets for the match go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders are eligible for presale.

