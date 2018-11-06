4:45 p.m.-CHINA PRACTICES AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S FRIENDLY

CLEVELAND -- The Chinese Women's National Team took the pitch first at FirstEnergy Stadium for their practice ahead of Tuesday's "International Friendly" against the US Women's National Team in Cleveland.

China is looking to rebound from last week's 1-0 loss to the US Women's National Team in Sandy, Utah.

3:00 P.M.-TEAM USA READIES FOR INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY WITH CHINA

CLEVELAND -- The U.S. Women’s National Team is back in Cleveland for an international friendly against China at FirstEnergy Stadium, but before they take the pitch for Tuesday’s match, they are holding practice today.

The US Women’s National Team has played China 57 times in international competition, most recently in Sandy, Utah, last Thursday. The American women earned the 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Alex Morgan in front of 13,230 fans at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Prior to last week’s win, the US Women’s National Team lost its previous match against China, 1-0, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2015 in what was the final match of standout striker Abby Wambach’s career.

