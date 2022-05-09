Soccer in the City | Prominent Louisville soccer stars on their journey

Example video title will go here for this video

Soccer has been growing in popularity in the River City and across the United States.

Here's how some of the biggest names in Louisville soccer got their start:

There are soccer programs and clubs for children as young as two in Louisville. And with so many choices, managers we spoke to say they want kids to play, even if it isn't with their group.

In the past decade, Louisville stepped in to serve as the guitar string, sending the energy back to local teams.

"Enthusiasm is everything," Nascimento said. "It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string."

A famous quote by Brazilian former international soccer star, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, points to one of the most important qualities a soccer player must have: enthusiasm.

The Coaches : LouCity, Racing Louisville, UofL

Danny Cruz, Head Coach of LouCity

After arriving in the city in 2018, Danny Cruz worked his way up through positions at Lou City until he was appointed head coach in October of 2021.

A former professional soccer player who is used to moving frequently for opportunities, Cruz now calls Louisville home with his wife and their young son.

Falling in love with football was a season, not a specific date for Cruz.

"It wasn't one specific moment or anything like that," he said. "It was more the ability to be around good people and compete...and I was pretty fast so that helped."

James O'Connor, Former LouCity Head Coach

James O'Connor is the president and CEO of Soccer Holdings, he was head coach of the United Soccer League's LouCity team at its inception.

His company owns both LouCity and the National Women's Soccer League's Racing Louisville FC.

"As a young boy growing up in Ireland with three younger brothers, all we did was play soccer," O'Connor explained. "As far back as I can remember, all we did was play soccer. Even when we finished school, bag went down, we went out and played soccer. It's something I've loved doing all my life."

Ali Ahmadi, Founder of Javanon FC

While Ekic represents one of the younger power players in Louisville, the self-proclaimed "Grandfather of Louisville Soccer," Ali Ahmadi, says he fell in love with the sport following a serious accident.

"When I was about nine years old, I got hit in a car accident and I crashed my left leg," Ahmadi said. "I love the game like the kids did, I wanted to play in the streets, but when my leg was broken for about 18 months, we didn't have the means to correct it, I became short feet. My leg became short."

Doctors told him he could never play soccer again, but that didn't stop him from doing what he loved to do.

"It was just a situation that I decided, I guess as a 10-year-old, that I'm gonna do whatever I can to be a soccer player," he said.

Ahmadi grew up in Tehran, the capital city of Iran, and came to America when he was in high school. After spending some time getting soccer established in the Midwest, he moved to Louisville during his college years.

He continued to build soccer programs, from a club at the university, to the indoor professional Louisville Lightning team, to the youth soccer club "Javanon."

Karen Ferguson-Dayes, UofL Women's Soccer Head Coach

Karen Ferguson-Dayes has served as the women's soccer head coach at the University of Louisville since 2000, she's the winningest coach in her program's history.

Ferguson-Dayes has taken a struggling program, and created a powerhouse top-25 producer of professional soccer players.

Her journey to falling in love with the sport begins with Irish step dancing, she says.

"My mom had the three of us daughters in Irish step dance," she said. "I remember soccer being played at one of the feis I was out at, and wanted to do that instead of dance. She put us in soccer and it was love at first sight."

John Michael Hayden, UofL Men's Soccer Head Coach

John Michael Hayden, the young soccer star from Trinity High School, went on to have an illustrious career as a soccer player.

From college to the pros, Hayden now lives back here in Louisville and works as the head coach for the men's soccer team at UofL.